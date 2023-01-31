Gilmer man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

Because of the plea, Savary gave up his right to appeal and the child will not have to testify in court.

GILMER, Texas — A Gilmer man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday morning for sexually assaulting a child.

Matthew Joseph Savary, 37, entered a guilty plea to an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. He was sentenced to life in prison and he has to register as a sex offender, Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Byrd said.

Through the agreement, the prosecution dismissed other charges. He must serve 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. Because of the plea, Savary gave up his right to appeal and the child will not have to testify in court.