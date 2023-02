He was last seen driving a late model Chevrolet S-10 style pickup with a fictitious license plate.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a man accused of stealing from the local Tractor Supply.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall, wearing blue coveralls, a blue Gatsby-style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to a Facebook post from Gilmer police.

He was last seen driving a late model Chevrolet S-10 style pickup with a fictitious license plate.