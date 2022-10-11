x
Gilmer resident wins $5 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

GILMER, Texas — A Gilmer resident has just become a millionaire after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery. 

The ticket was purchased at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N., in Gilmer. This winner is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery announcement. 

The person won the scratch ticket game $200,000,000 Cash Blowout!. This is the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game, the announcement read. 

The game offers more than $225 million in total prizes. The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.38, including break-even prizes.

