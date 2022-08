Officials say any non-essential use of water and lawn watering should be stopped and residents should only use water if absolutely needed.

GILMER, Texas — City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation to be in effect immediately.

Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, odd numbers can water.

All watering can be done between the hours of 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.