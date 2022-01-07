Gilmer Road reopened after lunchtime crash

Police reported at 12:44 p.m. that officers were working the scene of a wreck with injuries in the 2900 block of Gilmer Road.

LONGVIEW, Texas — UPDATE: Gilmer Road has been reopened near Blueridge Parkway, according to police.

PREVIOUS: Traffic is being rerouted on Gilmer Road near Blueridge Parkway in Longview after a crash.

North- and southbound traffic was being diverted around the crash, police said. Motorists are advised use an alternate route.