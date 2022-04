She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer woman died early Sunday morning after her vehicle struck a tree in Wood County 11 miles east of Quitman.

Elke M. Wieland Sanchez,47,was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala east on FM 2088, when for an unknown reason, she failed to drive in a single lane and took faulty evasive action, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.