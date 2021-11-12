Gilmer woman killed in 1-vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

GILMER, Texas — A Gilmer woman is dead following a 1-vehicle crash in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:45 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 852, just west of Gilmer.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Judy Henderson, 64, of Gilmer, was traveling west on FM 852 at an unsafe speed.

While in a curve in the roadway, DPS says Henderson crossed the center stripe into the eastbound lanes and then over-corrected to the right causing the vehicle to go into a side-skid and off the road to the north.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Gilmer funeral home.