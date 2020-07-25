Giraffe review party! Caldwell Zoo's newborn makes healthy comeback

On June 7, the zoo welcomed a new female baby giraffe into the world.

For years, the staff at Caldwell Zoo had planned to breed another endangered reticulated giraffe. On June 7, the zoo got its wish, and welcomed a new female baby giraffe into the world.

Only about 15,780 reticulated giraffes remain in the wild, which is about a 50% decline from three decades ago. The species, which is native to parts of Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, was categorized as endangered in 2018, according to the Giraffe Conversation Foundation.

Within 30 minutes of being born, the baby giraffe was standing. Another 45 minutes later, she was walking around and exploring. However, the struggle of new life was far from over.