The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after she was found early Thursday evening.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An autopsy is underway after a 1-year-old girl was found dead in a family’s vehicle in the Alief area on Thursday, deputies say.

Editor's note: this text story has been updated with the latest details from the sheriff's office — the video is from an earlier broadcast

It’s believed the child was in the vehicle for 9 to 10 hours before she was found. Investigators say temperatures in the vehicle would have soared to at least 120 degrees.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the baby's mom went to drop off her children at their daycare around 8:30 a.m. She dropped off two of the kids but left with the 1-year-old girl with the intention of running some errands and dropping her off later in the day.

The mother allegedly went home, worked out and switched cars — and about 6 p.m. went to pick up the children from the daycare. That's when she apparently realized the 1-year-old was never dropped off.

The mom and one of the daycare workers went back to the house, on Barnes Ridge, where they found the baby girl inside the family’s other car, dead on the floor. According to investigators, there were only two car seats in the vehicle.

It was an emotional scene outside the home where the investigators looked over and photographed the vehicle. Family members could be seen crying along with shaken neighbors.