1-year-old girl found dead in Liberty County family's pool

The child's parents initially thought she had walked away but said they later found her body in their above-ground pool.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A girl's body was found Monday in a family's pool in Liberty County.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of a missing 1-year-old child from a home on West Pine Street in Daisetta.

Deputies responded to the scene and family members said the girl had been found dead in their above-ground swimming pool.

During an interview, the parents of the child said they put her down for a nap and when they checked on her about two hours later, she was not in her bed.

The parents said they believed the child had walked away so they reported her missing. They said the child's body was found a short time later in the pool.