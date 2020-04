GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl who is believed to be a runaway.

According to the sheriff's office, Amber Denise Chadwick is a black female who is 4'11''and 85 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with flowers, hot pink shorts and a grey zip-up sweatshirt with red flowers.

If you have any information on Amber's location, call the Gregg County Sheriff's Office at 903-2368438 or 903-236-8400.