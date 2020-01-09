GIVE BIG — GIVE BACK: CBS19 partners with Salvation Army, EyeCare Associates of East Texas to provide essentials to those in need

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 644 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 has partnered with the Salvation Army of Tyler and EyeCare Associates of East Texas to provide essential items to those in need in our community.

Throughout the month of September, we're asking you to donate personal care products such as:

Bar soap

Tissues

Combs/Brushes

Deodorant

Body lotion

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Dental floss

Shaving cream

Shampoo/Conditioner

Hand sanitizer

Disposable razors

Feminine products

Towels (all sizes)

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 644 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

You can also make monetary donations by clicking here.