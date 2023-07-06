Give blood, get Texas Rangers tickets on July 7

Carter BloodCare senior public relations specialist James Black said this is a critical season for the local blood supply.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 2021.

The fifth annual Classic Toyota Grand Slam Blood Drive will take place on Friday and those willing to donate can score two free tickets to a Texas Rangers game, a $20 e-gift card, and a Texas-themed beach towel, while supplies last.

Carter BloodCare senior public relations specialist James Black said this is a critical season for the local blood supply.

“Up to 25% of the blood supply is collected through high school blood drives. When student donors are on summer break and families are away on vacation, though, the blood supply drops,” he said. “That summer slump means surgeries and medical treatments can get delayed until the required blood is available. This is a critical season for the local blood supply.”