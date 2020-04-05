TYLER, Texas — Peliter Auto Group is doing their part to give back to local businesses.

They have launched the "Shop Local Campaign" that goes through the month of May to support our friends and neighbors.

Peltier released the following statement on their mission:

Today, more than ever, the Peltier Family of Dealerships wants to do our part to support the community and provide some relief to our impacted local businesses. Like many of you, our team has been ordering food from local restaurants for take-out and buying gift cards from local businesses for future use while they deal with the downturn in the economy. Many local business owners have been forced to make very difficult decisions. Like reducing hours, furloughing employees and sadly, some have even had to permanently or temporarily close their doors.



We would like to offer our support. Now through May 31, our Peltier family will be launching a "Shop Local Campaign!"



We’d like to increase our support in the community by matching any gift card purchases you make from a locally-owned business. Simple and easy, if you purchase a gift card for yourself from a locally-owned business, we will purchase one as well from the same locally-owned business for the same amount! We want to join you in supporting as many locally-owned businesses as we can to help them get through these challenging times.



Once we have contributed $10,000 toward the "Shop Local Campaign", we will donate our matching gift card purchases to support our local first responders and front line essential workers. These dedicated professionals are working tirelessly to keep us safe and provide care for those in need. This is our family's way of giving back to these incredible members of our community!



We are grateful for your support of our family business, since 1989, and look forward to this Shop Local Campaign. We know the strength our community has and together we can all pull each other through these challenging times!



Thank you,



The Peltier Family



RULES