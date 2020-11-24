Gladewater cancels parade; Sabine plans drive-thru event

Gladewater’s Christmas parade is canceled, but Sabine’s is back on — with a twist.
On Monday, Gladewater became the latest East Texas city to cancel its planned Christmas parade with organizers citing rising COVID-19 cases as the cause.
“We are disappointed the parade will not go on this year, but the safety of Gladewater citizens is most important. Next year’s parade will be bigger and better,” the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post.
Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.