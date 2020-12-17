x
Gladewater Fire Department back at full strength with 10 new hires

GLADEWATER, Texas — The future looked uncertain for the Gladewater Fire Department in October, when more than 80% of its full-time firefighters handed in their two-weeks notices. However, in less than two months, the department has bounced back, operating at full strength with 10 new hires.

In total, Gladewater Fire Chief Cory Crowell said the department never missed a day, continuing to have a full staff throughout the process with the help of other departments.

“We depended on Longview, Tyler, Kilgore, Grand Saline, Lindale,” Crowell said. “Some of those departments, they came and worked part time for us and helped cover the station.”

