GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gladewater Fire Department were called to a structure fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Gladewater Fire Department, they responded to a structure fire at a home on Woodrow Street in Gladewater.

The fire department says with the help of Clarksville City- Warren City Volunteer Fire Department, Sabine Fire and Rescue, and White Oak Volunteer Fire Department they were able to put the fire out.

The fire department says the family was able to get out safe and put in contact with the American Red Cross Northeast Texas.

