Fire crews in Gladewater are working to put out a fire on Loop 485.

Gladewater: AVOID SOUTH LOOP 485 AT THIS TIME DUE TO WORKING FIRE nixle.us/ABE7A Posted by Gladewater Police Department on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Gladewater police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more detail come in.

© 2018 KYTX