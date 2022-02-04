Firefighters battle flames at Gladewater residence

GLADEWATER, Texas — Gladewater firefighters are battling a blaze in a one-story residence just west of the city limits on US Highway 80 Friday afternoon.
Crews saw smoke and flames showing upon their arrival, and they immediately started to attack the fire. The fire department said there was no one inside.
Gladewater Fire Department responded with one engine and one tanker and had mutual aid support from Clarksville City - Warren City, White Oak, Big Sandy, and Sabine Fire Departments.
