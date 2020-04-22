LONGVIEW, Texas — Gladewater ISD has announced head football coach John Berry is leaving the program.

According to CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal, Berry will take over as the defensive coordinator for the Longview Lobos.

Berry was previously a member of the LHS coaching staff from 2000-2010, where he served as the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

He left for Gladewater in 2010 and was named the Bears' HC in 2014 following the departure of Jerrod Baugh.

In his six years as the HC/AD at Gladewater, Berry racked up an overall record of 47-25 and made the playoffs in five of six seasons, according to the Longview News-Journal.

GISD says Scott Clower will take over as interim athletic director, while Jermaine Lewis will serve as interim head coach.