Gladewater High School student, staff member at Truman W. Smith test positive for COVID-19

GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater High School student and an employee at the Truman W. Smith Children's Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to all-call sent to Gladewater ISD parents Thursday evening.

District Superintendent Sedric Clark said in the message that the district is continuing to comply with state and local guidance and to enforce the district’s health screening, social distancing and sanitation practices.

He did not say when the student or staff member were last at the facilities.