City of Gladewater issues boil water notice

GLADEWATER, Texas — Due to reduced pressure and water outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Gladewater water system to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.



To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.



When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify residents the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.



If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Tow, City Manager, or City Hall at 903-845-2196.