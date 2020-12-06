A 25-year-old Gladewater man remained in custody Thursday on a warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in July 2019.

Victor Leo Sacco was being held on a $35,000 bond in Gregg County Jail after his May 16 arrest on a bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records show.

The 188th District Court warrant that led to his arrest by Gladewater police was released this week.

