GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater man was killed in a crash Sunday in West Texas.

Drivers of the two vehicles involved, Colton Gibbs, 30, and Francisco Del Hierro, 28, of Andrews were killed in the wreck, according to TV station KOSA in Midland.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash outside Andrews, about 30 miles north of Odessa, KOSA reported.