Local News

Gladewater man killed while crossing roadway, hit by car

The pedestrian was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Kilgore where he later died.
Credit: CBS19

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gladewater man was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road early Sunday morning, the Department of Public Safety is reporting.  

According to the preliminary report, around 4:30 a.m., the driver of a 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on SH-31 approximately six miles west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County. 

The driver then struck a pedestrian walking across the roadway who has been identified as Marino Gunter, 45, of Gladewater. 

Gunter was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Kilgore where he later died.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Christopher J. Toon, 27, of Kilgore. 

The crash remains under investigation.

   

