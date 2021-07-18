Gladewater man killed while crossing roadway, hit by car

The pedestrian was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Kilgore where he later died.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gladewater man was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road early Sunday morning, the Department of Public Safety is reporting.

According to the preliminary report, around 4:30 a.m., the driver of a 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on SH-31 approximately six miles west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County.

The driver then struck a pedestrian walking across the roadway who has been identified as Marino Gunter, 45, of Gladewater.

Gunter was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Kilgore where he later died.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Christopher J. Toon, 27, of Kilgore.