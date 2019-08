GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gladewater man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

The sentence for Christopher Allen Squires, 32, was handed down Thursday in the 124th District Court of Judge Alfonso Charles.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, Squires will be required to serve a minimum of 15 years before he comes eligible for parole.

When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.