The Gladewater Police Department is looking for an attempted robbery suspect who fired at least one shot into the G&J Food Mart just before midnight Sunday.

According to police, the suspect showed and fired a small semi-automatic handgun after demanding money from the cashier.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found that the employee was not injured.

Police say the suspect is a man around 6 feet tall and between 200 and 250 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, call Detective James Gillen of the Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

