Gladewater police search for man believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries

Those with information about Rushing's location can contact Gladewater police at (903) 845-2166 or Gregg County Crimestoppers (903) 236-STOP (7867).

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gladewater Police Department is searching for a man believed to be responsible for "numerous burglaries" in the Gladewater area. 

Tommy Keith Rushing Jr, 50, is wanted on three outstanding felony warrants. His charges include two counts of burglary of a building and one count of a forgery of a financial instrument, police said Friday.

Credit: Gladewater Police Department

