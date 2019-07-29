GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gladewater Police Department is seeking the help of the public in solving an apparent hit-and-run that left one person dead.

According to The Gladewater Mirror, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Highway 271 South on reports of a possible hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The Gladewater Mirror reports the victim was identified as Terrel Dopson, of Henderson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information in regards to this case, please contact the GPD at (903) 845-2166.



