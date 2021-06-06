Gladewater rodeo returns after pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

The rodeo starts Wednesday, June 9. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. and proceeds from the rodeo fund scholarships for area students.

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo is scheduled to start again this year after taking a break due to health precautions amid the pandemic in 2020.

"Sponsor signs have again been hung at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo arena and all the chutes have a fresh coat of bright red paint courtesy of all the loyal rodeo volunteers," rodeo officials said in a press release.

The rodeo is set for four nights of rodeo action at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena, starting Wednesday, June 9. Wednesday will have a night of XTreme Bulls, and the following Thursday through Saturday will be Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competitions and entertainment.

Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. and proceeds from the rodeo fund scholarships for area students.



Tickets for the 84th Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo are $16 for adults / $8 for kids (12 and under) and can be purchased in person at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview or online at GladewaterRodeo.com.

Thursday, June 7, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo will offer special half-price tickets for members of the military and first responders who present valid identification at the Rodeo Ticket Office.



The Ticket Office on the rodeo grounds is located just north of Highway 80 on North Rodeo Street in Gladewater and will be open at 9 a.m. daily.



Registration for Kids Mutton Bustin’ (5-7 years of age; under 50 pounds) are online only at GladewaterRodeo.com. Participating children will receive one (1) free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly.



The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 8 and Under and ages 9-12. No pre-registration is required.

The crowning of Miss Gladewater Rodeo will take place during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance on Saturday, June 12 — an event that has been on a 30-year hiatus.