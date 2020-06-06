GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater High School senior whose mother said the school told her the student could not walk in the graduation without changing her hair color participated in Friday’s graduation — and Superintendent Sedric Clark said he is frustrated, because the issue was resolved Monday.

Kieana Hooper said her daughter, KJ, wears her hair in braids, and part of it is dyed red. She said the school’s principal, Cathy Bedair, called her Monday and said KJ cannot participate in graduation unless she takes down her braids and changes her hair color.

Clark said the issue was never the braids, but the color, which violates the student dress code. A recording of the Monday phone call also reveals Bedair said she wasn't going to force the issue" and that KJ could graduate.

