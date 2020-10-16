Gladewater to lose 8 full-time firefighters, two-thirds of force

“By Nov. 1, we’ll be down to four firefighters,” Chief Cory Crowell said. “We’re scrambling to keep the doors open.”

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gladewater Fire Department will lose eight of its 12 full-time firefighters by Nov. 1, officials say.

Fire Chief Cory Crowell said Thursday that the eight firefighters handed in their two-week notices and will be leaving to join Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2.

“By Nov. 1, we’ll be down to four firefighters,” he said. “We’re scrambling to keep the doors open.”

According to a Tyler Morning Telegraph article in November, voters approved the Smith County ESD No. 2’s request to raise sales taxes in the county with the aim to raise funds and hire additional firefighters for stations across rural Smith County. The sales tax increased from 6.75% to 8.25%.

