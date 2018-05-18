The Glass Recreation Center hosted its 'Day of Play' on Friday. Anyone was able to get for free for the day.

Registration opened for playground programs, with week-long mini camps offered for children this summer.

Glass Rec Center supervisor Ann Santana said camps for kids are not what parents expect. They are offering confidence camp, Spanish club and wizardry camp -- a STEM camp.

"This is way beyond a fitness center. This is a community center, where anyone can come part of it, whether they're part of the pickup ball, part of our afterschool program, whether they like to come and workout, run on the cardio, or whether they're just lonely and want to come in and create friendships and fellowships," Santana said.

The Glass Recreation Center has served the Tyler community for more than 18 years.

Membership at the center is $30 per year for Tyler residents and $40 per year for non-residents. Youth, ages 17 and younger, may utilize the facility at $10 per year regardless of residency.

For more information, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

