TYLER, Texas — Glass Recreation Center is excited to announce a new partnership with Healthways SilverSneakers and Prime programs.

SilverSneakers is the nation's leading exercise program designed exclusively for older adults and is available at no additional cost to eligible Medicare health plan and group retiree members. The Prime program is designed specifically as an employer-based benefit given to employees ages 18 to 64 as part of their benefits package.

Any patron of the Glass Recreation Center that is a member of these programs will now be able to become a member of the facility at no cost.

For more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.