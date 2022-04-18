Glass Recreation Center to offer training for summer camp counselors

CITs help the Summer Playground leaders with daily planned activities, games, arts and crafts, while developing leadership and life skills.

TYLER, Texas — The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler is offering a program for teens who have outgrown summer camp to serve as counselors.

The Counselor in Training program, which runs from June 13 through Aug. 5, is for teens ages 13 to 15 and interested in learning how to be a camp counselor, according to the city of Tyler.

For more information or to register call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271, visit TylerParksRec.com or the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.

"Being a CIT is a great opportunity for kids to continue to stay busy in a productive learning environment," said Staci Lara, Glass Recreation Center supervisor.

CITs help the Summer Playground leaders with daily planned activities, games, arts and crafts, while developing leadership and life skills. Teens who participate in the program will get a shirt, letter of recommendation and volunteer hours.