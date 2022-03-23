Glass Recreation Center to receive funding for hands-on, outdoors program

Grant money can be used for community-based conservation and recreation activities.

TYLER, Texas — Only 41 organizations across the state of Texas received the 2022 Texas Parks and Wildlife Community Outreach Program grant -- and Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center is one of them.

The TPWD CO-OP grant provides funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage populations that are under-represented when it comes to TPWD mission-oriented activities, according to the TPWD website. Grant money can be used for community-based conservation and recreation activities.

Staci Lara, Glass Recreation Center supervisor, said the recreation center was awarded funding for its Outdoor Adventure Series. This program is for minorities, low-income families and those who are wanting to learn more about the outdoors, she said.