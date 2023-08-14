OFFICIALS: Cause of Trinity County wildlife unknown, foul play possible

The fire broke out off N. Ghost Branch Rd. in the Glendale area of Trinity County on Monday.

GLENDALE, Texas — Officials cannot determine the cause of the wildfire that burrned 250-acres in Trinity County earlier this week.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the official cause for the Glendale wildfire has been ruled as "undetermined but cannot rule out incendiary."

"With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been fowl play involved," Wallace said.

Crews in Trinity County battled a massive wildfire until it was 100% contained on Monday.

The fire, which broke out off N. Ghost Branch Rd. in the Glendale area of Trinity County, at one point grew to about 250 acres prompting evacuations.

Emergency shelters were opened at the Trinity County VFW and emergency shelters opening for those who have been evacuated. The VFW in Trinity and First Baptist Church in Groveton.

Wallace is asking anyone with information of how to wildfire began to call TCSO at 936-642-1424. Call in anonymously to be eligible for a cash reward to Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477.