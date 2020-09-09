2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington

The event will take place from Dec. 3 to 12.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Field in Arlington will host The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.

The Wrangler NFR is 10 days long, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, and includes the Cowboy Christmas, PRCA National Convention, and other events. Fans will be able to attend with social distancing and health protocols in place.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by rodeo and local officials. They say the event will provide an economic boost for the area.

Event organizers said health protocols will be implemented, such as masks be required at all times while inside the baseball stadium. There will also be hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the building.

Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups and the use of mobile tickets will be used.

There will also be metal detector screenings and a no-bag policy at entries on performance nights, according to event organizers.

The NFR originated in the Lone Star State and was held in Dallas for the first three years. Organizers said the event eventually moved to Las Vegas and has been held at the Thomas & Mack Center since 1985.

However, in a news release, organizers said that venue in Nevada is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are honored that the PRCA selected Globe Life Field to host the 2020 Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo and are thrilled to be a small part of bringing this world-class event back to Texas,” said Neil Leibman, chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers.

Fort Worth will also host the annual PRCA Convention from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, in addition to the Cowboy Christmas and other events.

“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.