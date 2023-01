Ichiban Ramen Noodle will open next door to Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen.

TYLER, Texas — A new ramen noodle restaurant will soon open in Tyler.

Ichiban Ramen Noodle, owned by brothers Abi Ismanto, Ricky Mao, and Mason Chen, will open next door to the trio's already popular Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen.

Ismanto said following the success of Go Fish and after many requests from customers to open a ramen noodle restaurant, the brothers felt it was time.