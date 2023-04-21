GoFundMe created by Bullard teens for beloved custodian, father of 5 who recently lost wife surpasses goal

According to the donation page, the goal of $10,000 was met and surpassed Friday morning.

Nathaniel Hawkins, also known as Mr. Billy, is the lead custodian at Bullard High School.

"I mean, I love my job. And I take pride in what I do," Mr. Billy said.

Anyone who knows Mr. Billy will say his impact goes beyond cleaning at the school.

According to senior Evan Higginbotham, his work ethic and love for the students sets him apart.

"He associates with everyone, he's full of positivity, always has a smile. He's just one of a kind here," Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham said the longtime district employee is a role model for the nearly 900 students who go to Bullard High School.

"There's been days where I've just felt like I'm worth nothing. And Mr. Billy says 'hey, bubba, keep your head up, love you, brother.' It is just the little things," Higginbotham explained.

There’s no doubt Mr. Billy has formed a unique bond with several students.

That became clear two weeks ago when Mr. Billy lost his wife, Pastor Marva Hawkins, to health complications.

"It has been hard, but I know where she is and she is in Heaven," Mr. Billy said.

After learning the news, Higginbotham and Spencer Corson pulled together for their beloved custodian.

"He's got five kids, Higginbotham said. "Funerals aren't the cheapest thing. So, we figured the best thing would be to give him some kind of relief on the money side of things."

The students jumped into action, hoping to raise $10,000.

"Custodians don't make the best income," Higginbotham said. "So even if this does not go a long way, at least he knows that he's loved. And, I mean, I'd give the world to him if I could."

Nearly speechless, Mr. Billy was overwhelmed with gratitude when he found out.

"Love is action," Mr. Billy said. "And that's what they've been doing. I mean let's say my cup is just running over."

Corson said they didn't expect the GoFundMe page to blow up as quickly as it did.

"Because in like two days, it was already over $5,000," Corson said.

Each dollar is worth more than the number on the paper.

"There's still faith in humanity. In a world where it seems dark, and it seems there's no positivity but there is you know. There might be one percent positivity, but that's still one percent," Higginbotham said.