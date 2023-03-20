GoFundMe set up to help Perryville Fire Department

Perryville Fire Department is a rural volunteer department that wants to continue to provide emergency service to the community.

WINNSBORO, Texas — A GoFundMe has been set up for the Perryville Fire Department so they are able to continue providing emergency service to the community.

The Perryville Fire Department is a small rural volunteer fire department located 10 miles east of Winnsboro on FM 852.

According to the GoFundMe, the department is experiencing financial difficulties as they have used most of their funds to make repairs on their fire engine. The repair costed $30,000.

The volunteer department is paid yearly by Wood County.