Gohmert fined $5,000 for avoiding metal detectors on House floor, plans to appeal fine

TYLER, Texas — U.S Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has been fined for not going through the required metal detectors in the House floor inside the U.S. Capitol building.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Gohmert was one of two representatives fined for avoiding metal detectors. Under a newly approved rule, if a person doesn't undergo the security screening in the House they have to pay a $5,000 fee for a first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offenses out of the lawmaker's salary.

In a statement Friday night, Gohmert said he plans to appeal the fine and take whatever action is necessary, "especially considering this policy is unconstitutional."