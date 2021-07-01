Gohmert reacts to attack on U.S. Capitol

Gohmert said residents of East Texas were in Washington, D.C. Wednesday as part of a rally to support Trump, which Trump spoke.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert was told to hide under his chair as the U.S. Capitol was under attack from protesters who got past Capitol Police.

"Most people realize that was probably not the best strategy, there is no way to fit under your chair on the house floor," Gohmert told the Tyler Morning Telegraph, where he was in his congressional office waiting for the floor to open back up after attempts to certify the electoral votes were paused because of the breach.

Earlier in the day, Gohmert filed an appeal today in the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his lawsuit going against Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump until votes were certified in several states.