Gohmert talks COVID-19 recovery, updates on vaccines

TYLER, Texas — U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, made headlines in July when he tested positive for COVID-19 during a screening to board Air Force One to visit Midland with President Donald Trump.

On Friday in Tyler, Gohmert said he feels “better than before I had it” and said vaccines and cures are close, but need to be tested more for side effects.

“It would be great if we could get a vaccine or cure, and that will be awesome,” he said. “And I think the possibility from what I am hearing is there, but we don’t want to rush it and have a vaccine that causes us more problems than it fixes.”