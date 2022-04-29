Cheerleader gives students an opportunity to cheer

“It’s important to make these All-Star typically very expensive accessible to children that are from low-income areas."

TYLER, Texas — When it comes to cheer classes it can be costly, making it difficult for some parents to afford it.

An East Texas native and former cheerleader, Raynie Castaneda saw there needed to be a change in terms of affordability.

“There is not a gym space like ours here in North Tyler," Raynie Castaneda, Head Coach and Director for East Texas Outlaw Cheer and Dance said. “‘It was something that was really needed and accessible and affordable.”

Castaneda is currenting renting out Mangos Dancesport and Event Center to provide a space for girls to learn the proper techniques and skills needed to compete in state and national competitions. At a flat fee of $110 a month that pays for travel, uniforms, and food.

“What we’ve done is create something affordable and accessible so that’s not an issue, there’s no financial barrier between them and what they really want to strive for,” Castaneda said.

“It’s important to make these All-Star typically very expensive accessible to children that are from low-income areas because the talent is there, it’s not a lack of talent but accessibility," Castaneda said.

The first year of East Texas Outlaw Cheer and Dance the small D2 team competed in its first All-Star competition for girls ages 7-12 and won first place.

“I was crying, when I tell you they did excellent and it was everyone’s first time and they got first place we were all screaming at the top of our lungs," Castaneda said.

With Ranyie’s first accolade already secured, she hopes to one day open her own cheer gym in North Tyler. To allow even more young cheerleaders to access the sport.

“The goals is to find a pre-existing space in our neighborhood to expand into a D2 gym with multiple teams in due time we’ll get there.