Summer programs offer free meals in East Texas

Brownsboro ISD and the East Texas Food Bank are partnering with the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide free meals this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSBORO, Texas — With school semesters wrapping up, one district in Henderson county wants to ensure their students are being fed.

Brownsboro ISD is linking up with the Texas Department of Agriculture to ensure students have free, healthy breakfast and lunches while on summer break.

"It's open to any student who is 18 years or younger, as well as any student with disabilities that's up to the age of 21," said Dr. Kati Hampton, superintendent of BISD. "So that'll start on May the 31st and run through June 29th. We will have breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Then lunch from 11:30a.m. to 1 p.m. We're going to be serving that at Brownsboro Junior High."

The East Texas food bank will be running their summer food program as well.

"This year we're looking at getting back up to 25, almost 30 sites, and serving almost 50,000 meals," said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of ETFB. "We've got a lot of great partnerships with schools, parks and a variety of locations where the children need the help the most."

The summer program is one of their biggest of the year, but ETFB is currently dealing with food distribution issues and needs the community’s help.

"The community can really help us with financial donations that can help offset some of these headwinds that we're seeing with the economy," Cullinane said. "That's gonna be very, very important."

Communities across East Texas want to make sure kids on summer break don’t go without a healthy meal.