BE THE LIGHT: East Texas family helps combat foster care crisis by fostering 5 children

“We realized that there was a huge need for children to have loving homes.”

TYLER, Texas — The Fostering Collective in Whitehouse is taking a different approach to tackle the foster care crisis in East Texas.

They began a campaign called "Be the Light," where residents can put the ‘Be the Light’ sign in front of their yards around Christmastime.

The organization hopes it won’t only start a conversation, but encourage potential parents and families to look into helping a foster child this holiday season.

“During this campaign, we are praying for 100 new foster or adoptive families to step up," said Justin Hayes, Executive Director of the Fostering Collective. "We're also praying for many more volunteers to help in different ways."

The foster company currently has 2,000 children in the system along with 65 up for adoption.

One East Texas couple, who has been fostering children for five years, always knew they wanted to start a family.

“We really wanted to have a family," said Ashley Wells. "And we weren't able to have one as our on our own. And so it started off as a desire for a family. And then the more we looked into foster care."

Ashley and Brain Wells’ journey to fostering all begin when 4-day-old Lilly came into their lives.

“She was in ICU, we picked her up from there" Brian said. "And she, yeah, she was about a year and a half. And we adopted her, she's 3 now so full of energy all the time."

After experiencing the joy that comes with fostering and later adopting, it motivated them to foster even more children.

“It was something that was always in the back of our minds. We got connected with the fostering collective was it about a year ago,” said Ashley. Then we heard about there ‘Be the Light campaign sometime last year. “We've had five so far, we've adopted one and we have another little one with us right now.”

With each foster child, the Wells' hopes are to break the stigma some potential parents or families may have toward fostering or adopting a child.