Father, daughter bond while both work at a Longview hospital

Father's Day is a time to celebrate dads everywhere. But at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, one father and daughter get to bond every day at work.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Last Sunday was Father’s Day when many families had barbecues and spent time with their dads.

But, one particular father in Longview has the pleasure of seeing his daughter at work every day.

David Howard is an electrician and maintenance worker for Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. He shared why today is special to him and his relationship with his dad.

"It's a special day, being a father has been my greatest experience in life," Howard said. "We hunted, fished, golf and enjoyed life together. I lost him in February. I've been trying to move forward and continue the tradition."

Howard also spoke about what it’s like to be a father himself.

"Just getting to see her excel and her work ethic, the way she put herself through school worked a little tail off relentlessly," Howard said. "She's like a bull and I'm proud of that."

One interesting thing about his daughter Katie Jones is that she also works at the same hospital as her dad.

"Last year he had an opportunity to change employment," Jones said. "I said, 'Well why don't you come work at the hospital?' and he said, 'The hospital?' and I said, 'Well yeah I'm sure we need an electrician.'"

So what does it mean to Jones seeing her dad at work every day?

"Sometimes it's something so small as in I get to park by him, and I'll say I parked by you today," Jones said. "Or other times I'll be free for lunch and I'll call him, and ask him what he's doing for lunch."

Howard added it's definitely a blessing to see his daughter during the workday.

"To get the benefit to see my daughter excel and enjoy her day in her leadership skills. As I get to observe from the bleachers it's very rewarding," Howard said.

Jones expressed why she believes fathers deserve this special day.

"I'm just grateful for dads and how they lead the family and their hard work," Jones said. "I think that they should be acknowledged and loved every day of the year just like moms."

One piece of fatherly advice Howard wants to share with East Texas is to hold your family tight.

"Happy Father's Day to the community and God bless," Howard said.

To my dad Jose M. Alonzo Jr, I hope you had a great Father's Day at home.