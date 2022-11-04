Trinity Valley Community College small coed cheer team wins national title

"It's just been a blessing to be able to have this opportunity and for our small coed team to be the first time ever competing for Trinity Valley,"

ATHENS, Texas — The Trinity Valley Community College small coed team made history over the weekend. They brought home its first national championship title in the small coed division.

They competed against five teams across the country in the small coed division.

With it being the team's first year, they faced challenges leading up to the competition, from building the team to athletes getting injured just days before the competition.

Amid those challenges, that didn’t stop the team's ability to put on a great performance and win a national title.

"You have to like work 10 times harder just to be on your toes," Joshua Davis, Trinity Valley Cheerleader said. "But it felt just magical being a part of that small code team and being that team to be able to just execute day one and two felt like a relief and felt like history all over."

Coed head coach Vontae Johnson says this win gives the small coed team a chance to showcase their talent and proves they can compete at the highest level of competition.

"It's just been a blessing to be able to have this opportunity and for our small coed team to be the first time ever competing for Trinity Valley," Vontae Johnson, Coed Coach of Trinity Valley Cheerleading said. "Being able to go out and do what they did these last couple of days was remarkable and outstanding, they came out victorious."

This win makes the cheer program's 13th national title within the college.

The large coed team featured on the Netflix series 'Cheer' placed 2nd in the competition.