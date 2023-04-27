Lindale High School star soccer player overcomes adversity to play at collegiate level

"I know I wouldn't be here without God," Hill said. I had to keep that faith because, without it, I wouldn't be where I am right now."

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale High School star soccer player Keniyah Hill has always had a passion for soccer.

Her passion would lead to her becoming the star goalie at Lindale High School.

"My passion started from a really young age," Hill said. "The adrenaline makes me feel really good, like having a really good save, even hearing everyone clap and your teammates patting you on the back."

Her talents on the soccer field would later lead to several colligate scholarship offers -- a dream Hill has always wanted to pursue.

"I always wanted to play at the higher level," Hill said. "I played club ball and rec league, so I saw myself playing it but not knowing what that would entail and how much work that would be."

Her hard work and drive to succeed on the field came to a screeching halt during Lindale's seventh game of the season.

"I broke my knee; once I got hurt, I was just like, oh man, what's going to happen," Hill said. "This was my biggest fear, what college is going to want to sign me with a broken knee and possibly, can't even play in my freshman year."

During Hill's journey to recovery, she thought her dreams of playing soccer at a colligate level were over.

"This was a big setback for me," Hill said. I lost faith in myself, not knowing what to do or what was to come next, and sitting on the sidelines in a wheelchair, it was a really hard time."

However, her well-documented skillset led colleges to offer her $300,000 in scholarships.

"It's kind of shocking how much I was offered," Hill said. "They were willing to do anything, provide money, dorms, all that stuff and I'm so blessed that I was able to experience all of that."

During Hill's spring break, one phone call changed her life.

"This coach reached out to me. And she wouldn't take no for an answer," Hill said. I was like, you know, I just got injured, and I'm out for it to the rest of the season. She's like, Oh, I don't care, so I toured the school two days later and it happened to be the school I'm going to now, Centenary College of Louisiana."

"I know I wouldn't be here without God," Hill said. I had to keep that faith because, without it, I wouldn't be where I am right now."

A resilient Lindale Eagle is now looking forward to returning to the field this fall as a Louisiana Catahoula.